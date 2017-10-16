New / Politics

10-year-old Girl Who Wrote A Letter To President Buhari Finally Gets To Meet With Him (photos)

Photos have emerged online showing that President Buhari has on Monday, hosted three of his young admirers; Nicole Benson, from Lagos, Maya Jamal from Abuja and Aisha Gebbi from Bauchi, in his office at the presidential villa, Abuja.

9-year-old Benson, who is a pupil of Greensprings School Lekki in Lagos, made headlines prior to the 2015 presidential election when she donated her lunch ticket to then candidate Buhari as her contribution to his presidential campaign.
3-year-old Maya Jamal, the daughter of a popular social media user, “White Nigerian” was seen in a 10 second video praying for the quick recovery of President Buhari while he was in London receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

While 10-year-old Aisha from Bauchi, penned a letter seeking a face-to-face meeting with the president, which was posted by her niece, Huseini Gebi, asking for a retweet to make her dream a reality.

Her wish was granted as the three kids spent about 30 minutes with the president on Monday morning.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES YOUNG ADMIRERS, NICOLE, MAYA AND AISHA

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Abuja received three young admirers in the State House, who have shown high interest in his administration, and prayed for his recovery during ill-health.

Three-year old Maya Jammal became an internet sensation when her videoed prayer for the President’s recovery went viral, while 10 year-old Aisha Aliyu Gebbi penned a personal letter to President Buhari describing herself as his “biggest fan’’.

Nicole Benson, 12 years old, had contributed N5,785 to the President’s campaign in 2015, which was all saved up from her lunch and pocket allowance. “I am very impressed by what the children have been able to do,”President Buhari said, “I can see Maya is shy. I watched her video where she was praying for my recovery when I was ill.”

The President attributed his victory at the polls to the contributions of good hearted Nigerians, like young Nicole, who is from Lagos State, and showed her support by sending her personal savings. “Nicole, I congratulate you, and myself for being here today. Your contribution made a great impact. As you can see, I am here in the Presidential Villa. Thank you,” he said.

President Buhari told Aisha that her letter was heart-warming, noting that he felt re-assured knowing he had fans amongst the children. “Thank you very much for the letter,” he said.

The President said he looked forward to more visits from the children. “I am hoping that it will not be the first and last time we will be meeting while I am here. We will continue to meet even after I have left here.” Speaking on behalf of the parents, Hon. Aliyu Ibrahim Gebbi, said the President’s gesture of inviting the children to the Presidential Villa was a dream come true.

Gebbi said the invitation also added to the President’s long standing record of good heartedness and fairness. “In a nation with few legends and accuracy of truth, we look up to you, Mr. President, and our children are looking up to you,” he added.

Maya lives in the FCT, while Aisha came in from Bauchi State.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Public)

See photos below:

