10-year-old Girl Who Wrote A Letter To President Buhari Finally Gets To Meet With Him (photos)

Photos have emerged online showing that President Buhari has on Monday, hosted three of his young admirers; Nicole Benson, from Lagos, Maya Jamal from Abuja and Aisha Gebbi from Bauchi, in his office at the presidential villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s guests are here in the Presidential Villa. Maya – 3 years old Aisha – 10 years old Nicole – 12 years old pic.twitter.com/lZ00EmEefH — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 16, 2017

9-year-old Benson, who is a pupil of Greensprings School Lekki in Lagos, made headlines prior to the 2015 presidential election when she donated her lunch ticket to then candidate Buhari as her contribution to his presidential campaign.

3-year-old Maya Jamal, the daughter of a popular social media user, “White Nigerian” was seen in a 10 second video praying for the quick recovery of President Buhari while he was in London receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

THROWBACK: 3 years ago, a 9-year old Nicole Benson donated her lunch money to the then APC presidential candidate, General Muhammad Buhari. pic.twitter.com/fRwsjQfr3j — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 15, 2017

While 10-year-old Aisha from Bauchi, penned a letter seeking a face-to-face meeting with the president, which was posted by her niece, Huseini Gebi, asking for a retweet to make her dream a reality.

Her wish was granted as the three kids spent about 30 minutes with the president on Monday morning.